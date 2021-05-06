The return of in-person concerts is almost here. Music festivals have started setting their sights on late summer and early fall events, and Milwaukee’s Summerfest is the latest to unveil their 2021 lineup. Festival organizers unveiled their first wave of lineup announcements, including headliners like Chance The Rapper, Jonas Brothers, and Miley Cyrus.

Summerfest is scheduled to take place later this year, on the weekends of September 2 to 4, 9 to 11, and 16 to 18. Along with Chance The Rapper, Jonas Brother, and Miley Cyrus, other acts on the Summerfest bill include Chris Stapleton, Luke Bryan, Wilco, Dave Matthews Band, Diplo, Fitz And The Tantrums, Bleachers, Black Pumas, Run The Jewels, Pixies, Rise Against, G-Eazy, Quinn XCII, Internet Money, Indigo Girls, Jai Wolf, and many more.

Jonas Brothers could not be more excited to finally perform in front of a live crowd again. Sharing the news of their headlining slot on social media, the group wrote, “We’ve really been looking forward to sharing lots of exciting updates with you guys and today we get to tell you the first! We said we would see you guys as quickly as we could and we’re so excited to announce we’re headlining @Summerfest in Milwaukee on September 8th!”

We've really been looking forward to sharing lots of exciting updates with you guys and today we get to tell you the first! We said we would see you guys as quickly as we could and we're so excited to announce we're headlining @Summerfest in Milwaukee on September 8th! pic.twitter.com/HRKqSrvai5 — Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) May 6, 2021

In a statement about this year’s lineup, President and CEO of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. Don Smiley said, “We could not be more excited to unveil the lineup for Summerfest and introduce a new festival format; more weekends and more headliners, promises to be a big hit among our fans. From first timers, including Chance the Rapper, Miley Cyrus, and Run the Jewels, to Fest favorites including Dave Matthews Band, T-Pain, Styx, and Chris Stapleton, our lineup continues to be one of the most diverse and unique in the industry.”

Check out Summerfest’s full lineup below.

Tickets to Summerfest 2021 are on sale now. Get them here.