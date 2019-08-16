Swae Lee is in the midst of what he is calling a “vibes drop.” This morning, the Rae Sremmurd rapper/singer dropped the chill new single “Sextasy,” and he also shared a fresh Drake collaboration, “Won’t Be Late.” The song sees the pair exploring island-themed moods that both artists have explored before, although this time around, there’s no big hook. True to the nature of this “vibes drop,” the single really is just a vibe, a track that establishes a mood for you to live within for three-and-a-half minutes.

Some fans have actually known this song was coming for a short while now. Earlier this week, Mike Will Made-It shared a first-person photo of him in a meeting about Swae Lee’s upcoming activity. In the lower-left corner of the frame is a piece of paper with the meeting’s agenda, and it lists two upcoming songs: “Sextasy” and “Won’t Be Late.”

It looks like there’s more coming soon, too. Shortly after sharing the songs, Swae Lee hinted that there is more new music forthcoming, writing in a tweet, “A little double dose. tell me how you feel play them back to back for me. We are just beginning.”

Listen to “Won’t Be Late” above.