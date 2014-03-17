This Band Played A Hospital Room Concert For One Of Their Fans Who Was Injured At SXSW

Mason Endres was one of the 23 music fans injured by the biggest asshole in SXSW history, and that includes the guy who charged $15 for a taco. The 18-year-old is still in the hospital after suffering a cervical spine fracture, broken nose, broken femur, and severed artery, so to cheer her up, one of Mason’s favorite bands, Jared and the Mill, dropped by her room to play a few songs at her bedside.

Mason was most upset by the fact that she wouldn’t get to see one of her favorite bands, Jared & The Mill, an indie folk band from Phoenix, Arizona, play – she was friends with the band and had been chatting with them shortly before the crash. When the band found out she was going to miss their show, the band made plans to bring the music to her.

“She was on monitors when we told her that Jared was coming, and her heart rate jumped way up,” her father said.

“I think the pure excitement of everything has gotten me through today,” Mason said Saturday. “I felt better than I ever imagined I thought I would feel in a hospital.” (Via)