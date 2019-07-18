Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

T.I. “highly doubts” that ASAP Rocky will return home from Sweden with the same views about activism, according to the latest clip from his upcoming appearance on People’s Party With Talib Kweli. Previously, he broke down why he still believes he is the rightful progenitor of trap music, but as the conversation turns to more recent topics, T.I. and his host eventually get around to discussing ASAP Rocky’s current legal issues stemming from a fight in Stockholm.

In 2015, ASAP Rocky was asked about his views on the “Black Lives Matter” movement then brewing as a result of the police killing Ferguson, Missouri resident Mike Brown. At the time, Rocky’s stance was such that he felt unmoved to offer an opinion, let alone action, reasoning: “So every time something happens, because I’m Black I gotta stand up? What the f*ck am I, Al Sharpton now? I’m ASAP Rocky. I did not sign up to be no political activist.” While Rocky was dragged all over the internet for his statements at the time, Talib and T.I. disagree that his current predicament is due to “karma.”

“If you look for an excuse to not support someone when they need your support, you never would have supported them anyway,” T.I. says. “Do I agree with his statement? Hell naw, the sh*t was stupid. But, his stupid statement ain’t gonna keep me from being the stand-up guy that I am and supporting what I know is right in my heart. Now, when we get him here, we can talk to him about that at that point and see if he feels the same way. I highly doubt he will.” The full interview will be available to stream Monday, July 22. Watch the clip above.

