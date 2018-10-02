Getty Image

Taylor Swift is making her return to the awards show stage.

Swift announced this morning that she’s opening the 2018 American Music Awards next Tuesday with a performance of her Reputation standout, “I Did Something Bad.” This will be Swift’s first awards show performance in almost three years, and her first of the Reputation era.

.@taylorswift13 will OPEN the #AMAs with her first awards show performance in almost 3 YEARS… …and she's performing "I Did Something Bad." ONE WEEK at 8/7c on ABC. #TaylorSwiftAMAs pic.twitter.com/qi4Dq9V7RT — American Music Awards (@AMAs) October 2, 2018

Swift (and her cat, Meredith) made the announcement in a video posted to the official AMA Twitter. “I’m gonna be opening up the American Music Awards with a performance, so I wanted to—” she says, before Meredith cuts her off by turning away from the camera and walking across the couch. “Don’t be too excited about it, my God,” Taylor finishes.

The pop superstar is currently wrapping up the US leg of her record-breaking Reputation tour with two shows in Arlington, TX this week. The Reputation Tour has been praised for its high-energy shows and Swift’s dynamic mixing of old, beloved back-catalog songs with her Reputation bangers. “I Did Something Bad” was never made a single, but the song is a fan favorite and a highlight in Swift’s live performances.

Apart from performing, Swift is nominated for several awards this year, including Favorite Female Artist- Pop/Rock, Favorite Album- Pop/Rock, and Tour of the Year. Swift has already won 19 AMAs, but I have a feeling that number’s about to grow.

The 2018 American Music Awards will air on Tuesday, October 9 on ABC.