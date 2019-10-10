Tekashi 69 Has Reportedly Signed A $10 Million Record Deal From Prison

Given his current legal situation, Tekashi 69 must have a lot of things on his mind right now. Apparently, one of those is continuing his music career once he is out of prison. It was reported this morning that he his apparently planning his next album, and now TMZ reports that the rapper actually has a record deal in place.

Tekashi has reportedly scored a record deal worth over $10 million with TenThousand Projects, the label that released his 2018 mixtape Day69. As part of the deal, Tekashi is apparently set to release two albums, one performed in English and another performed in Spanish.

As aforementioned, he has seemingly already begun work on new music, as a “music insider” told Page Six, “It looks like he will be making music right away when he comes home. He already contacted a young NYC producer, and someone purchased two beats for him.”

While Tekashi may have a record deal in place, it still might be difficult for him to pull a big tour together. Complex notes that representatives from multiple music venues across the country told them that booking a Tekashi concert could be too risky for them. As a spokesperson for one venue noted, “It’s not worth it to stick our necks out for an artist [like Tekashi].”