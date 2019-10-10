Tekashi 69 Is Reportedly Working On New Music While Still In Prison

Tekashi 69 recently had his sentencing date moved up to December, which could mean that if everything goes his way, the rapper could be out from behind bars in a matter of months. Once Tekashi is out of prison, his plan is reportedly to continue his music career, and now it appears that he already has the gears turning on new material.

Page Six reports that Tekashi is currently planning his next album, as a “music insider” told the publication, “It looks like he will be making music right away when he comes home. He already contacted a young NYC producer, and someone purchased two beats for him.”

If Tekashi does return to his music career in the near future, it remains to be seen if he will be able to pick up where he left off. He seems to think so, as he reportedly believes his music will be more popular when he’s out of prison than it was before. His career was certainly in a good place in 2018: His debut album, Dummy Boy, peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart. He also has some successful singles, including “Fefe,” which features Nicki Minaj and Murda Beatz, and which peaked at No. 3 on the Hot 100 chart.