In the months following his release from prison, Tekashi 69 has been building up hype for his next album, TattleTales, which has finally arrived today. To mark the occasion, the rapper has shared a video for “Tutu.”

Considering the often aggressive nature of Tekashi’s music, “Tutu” is a relatively calm track, carried by light synths floating atop a hard-hitting beat. The track sees Tekashi bragging about his affluence and success, saying, “I get money when I want to / I get b*tches when I want to / Tote this pistol when I want to / Money dance step, hit the one-two.” As for the video, it’s mostly Tekashi and some scantily clad women (one of them being Blac Chyna) surrounded by colorful vehicles.

While the rapper’s return to music after prison was highly anticipated, interest seems to have waned in recent months, at least when it comes to the commercial performance of his singles. “Gooba,” his comeback song, managed a peak at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Its follow-up, the Nicki Minaj-featuring “Trollz,” earned him his first No. 1 song. After that, though, “Yaya” barely cracked the chart with a peak at No. 99, while its successor, “Punani,” failed to make the Hot 100 at all.

Watch the “Tutu” video above.