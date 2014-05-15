The 10 Worst 1990s Movie Soundtracks

10. Barb Wire (Barb Wire)
It’s a who’s who of artists that will make you say, “Who?” There’s Johnette Napolitano and Shampoo and Mr. Ed Jumps the Gun and Salt-N-Pepa, who you’ve heard of, but you’ll wish you hadn’t after suffering through “None of Your Business (Barb Wire Metal Mix).” Though that lil’ ditty sounds like “I Want to Hold Your Hand” compared to the Marilyn Manson afterbirth that is Tommy Lee’s “Welcome to Planet Boom.” Here’s hoping Lee and Billy Corgan recorded a new version!
9. Titanic: Music from the Motion Picture (Titanic)
Is it unfair to bash an album that has sold more than 30 million copies, all because this one time, a girl rejected an invitation to dance to “My Heart Will Go On” with me during middle school? No. If anything, I’m doing the world a favor, because if I have to hear Celine Dion’s overwrought ballad one more time, I’m going to burn down a boat. I’d later find out the boat was filled with smugglers and pirates and Billy Zanes up to no good, so you’re welcome, America. And f*ck you, Canada.
8. Psycho: Music from and Inspired by the Motion Picture (Psycho)
“Psycho: Music from and Inspired by the Motion Picture…includes three adaptations of Bernard Herrmann’s score to the original by Danny Elfman, with the rest of the album made up of songs by rock, metal, country, trip hop, and drum and bass artists.” That is the Indiana Jones Face Melt of sentences, though I’d pay A LOT of money to hear Alfred Hitchcock’s reaction to Rob Zombie’s “Living Dead Girl.”
7. Hudson Hawk (Hudson Hawk)
Bruce Willis’ tame, talk-sung covers of “Swinging on a Star” and “Side by Side” are still better than the Hudson Hawk video game (but nowhere near as great as The Return of Bruno).
6. Tarzan (Tarzan)
Disney was the king of movie soundtracks for the first half of the decade. They went from Beauty and the Beast to Aladdin to The Muppet Christmas Carol to The Lion King to A Goofy Movie to Pocahontas to Toy Story to The Hunchback of Notre Dame, which contains the single scariest Disney movie song ever, “Hell Fire.” I’ll even defend the Hercules and Mulan soundtracks, but things came to a screeching halt with Tarzan, featuring not one, not two, not three, not four, but FIVE original Phil Collins songs (six if you separate the version of “Trashin’ the Camp” with Rosie O’Donnell from the version of “Trashin’ the Camp” with ‘N Sync.) Collins is perhaps unfairly labeled as the King of ZZZ, but the cotton ball “Two Worlds” and used tissue “You’ll Be in My Heart” aren’t going to convince anyone to the contrary.
I’ll be the first of probably many replies: Aside from “Come With Me”, the Godzilla soundtrack was excellent. It’s probably one of the best soundtracks from the 90’s.
There’s a shorter version of “Come With Me” too, which makes it more tolerable
There no versions of Come With Me which are tolerable. Except for the version you just cleared from the trash folder on your desktop.
This. The Rage Against the Machine song was especially badass. Definitely my favorite album of 5th grade.
This actually may have been the first CD I ever bought. It is probably second only to Top Gun as the best soundtrack of my lifetime.
Let’s not forget the heartbreaking Ben Folds Five tune and the catchy, beautiful Foo Fighters song that appeared as well.
This album definitely had more hits than misses.
Say what you will about “Come With Me,” but for a lot of people, myself included, that was their first exposure to anything Led Zeppelin related. I know it made me go and download all their stuff, which is something I probably would have never done at that point in my life.
Same here, @Chad Sexington. “Deeper Underground” stands out in my mind also.
I lvoe me some Jamiroquai, but their contribution to Godzilla’s soundtrack, “Deeper Underground” is shit. It seriously sounds like the precursor for today’s shitty music with all that electronic farting vrrrhhht vrrrhtt noises.
Yeah I’m not sure Josh read the comments too carefully, because most were a variation of “yeah Come With Me is embarrassing, but the soundtrack is good”
I loved the Titanic score when it was something else Horner composed in 1978.
Don’t get me wrong, I love the guy, but his self-plagiarism and outright thievery are ridiculous.
I didn’t own many soundtracks but I was really into the can’t hardly wait soundtrack
Yup yup
Pretty much all movies that had Ethan Embry in them also had amazing soundtracks. Empire Records, Can’t Hardly Wait, That Thing You Do. I like to think Ethan Embry made all the music magic happen. Yeah. I went there with some 90s pretending to be 60s goodness.
Batman Forever had a surprisingly good soundtrack, bar U2.
That Godzilla soundtrack has one of Rage Against the Machine’s most underrated songs on it, so it’s stricken from this list by default.
An anti-cosumerism/ant-corporation song on the soundtrack to Godzilla no less.
Also there’s a decent Ben Folds Five b-side on there too.
That Puffy/Diddy POS leaves a long shadow on an otherwise decent soundtrack.
“Godzilla, pure motherfuckin’ filler! Get your eyes on the REAL killer….”
Nothing like slamming the movie that features your song on the sountrack!!
Change Angus to Judgement Night and you’d be correct.
@Dan Seitz
Came here for the Batman Forever love
once @Surly Thor hears it, his eyes will become alive, and the light from those other soundtracks can’t be seen
Yup! PJ Harvey at her dirty-rockin’, sexy best; Sunny Day Real Estate; The Flaming Lips before they bought their own hype; Massive Attack; Nick Cave; Method Man…that soundtrack (except for the Seal and Brandy crap) and the Trainspotting soundtrack are still in heavy rotation for me.
I heard a rumor that Batman Forever was going to be kind of a rock opera, but they cut all the music out. It’s a shame, because that shitshow would only have been improved.
U2’s Hold Me Thrill Me Kiss Me Kill Me was amazing, not sure where that dig is coming from. Great video also that was made more for Zoo TV fans than Batman fans.
Yeh the Godzilla soundtrack was awesome, Puff Daddy notwithstanding. It had my favorite Rage Against the Machine song and an awesome Jamiroquai one too. So fuck this list right in its internet asshole.
yup.
Best soundtracks of the 90’s: Swingers, Dazed & Confused, and Trainspotting.
@Surly Thor Good call on The Crow soundtrack.
Full disclosure: Back in 1998, I bought the “Godzilla” soundtrack solely for the Rage Against the Machine track… a decision I still defend.
I bought the Mission Impossible soundtrack for the title song. I also stand by my decision
Is there a more “Remember the ’90s?” statement than “I bought that CD solely for X track”?
The Crow: City of Angels was awesome as well. Not as good as the original, but close. Also love Batman Forever’s, and will throw in the Lost Highway soundtrack as another of the bests.
Lou Reed’s “Magic Moment” and NIN’s “Perfect Drug” FTW
Never had a lot of hate for Phil Collins. I’m not going to run out and say he’s the greatest, but I think this era of modern music has shown us that even some of the crappiest people with musical talent are still light years ahead of techno music. Plus I don’t think “Son of Man” is that bad. Do something about it.
Phil is the man. The majority of his solo discography gets plenty of listens on my ipod counter.
Forgot to shout out more love for the Angus soundtrack. SO much Ash. Also had my favorite Green Day song.
hoooooly shit at Godzilla Brain Stew. What insane person got their hands on the master tapes and produced this mess?
Thank you. I read the description and tripped over myself to get my headphones on to see if it was really true. Holy shit. Godzilla Brain Stew should put that soundtrack at the top of this and every shit list, nevermind everyone here’s hard-ons for whatever RATM song is on there. Jesus.
That LL Cool J stuff is something you shout at the cops and social workers when you’re needing a warm bed some night.
Best soundtrack of the 90s: Space Jam, duh.
Goes without saying…
Good call on “Tarzan”. According to a friend of mine the people working on the movie’s sound had already ton a ton of work mixing sound effects for Tarzan’s big, exciting jumping-through-the-jungle-canopy scene when the higher-ups decided to gut it and put in a sleep-inducing Phil Collins song.
Ahem, Bulworth ([en.wikipedia.org]), Ghost and the Darkness because I’m a sucker for that ([www.youtube.com]), and He Got Game automatically wins because it has Chuckie D ([www.youtube.com])
Forrest Gump soundtrack’s gotta get some sweet sweet Best Of The ’90s love, though, right?
This is truth
@FSUpunk It’s not a bad song, but when a decent song is excessively overplayed, I start to hate it.
The Titanic score is let down massively by that shitty synthesiser flute.
I just realized I’m probably the only person who liked the Spawn soundtrack. It’s been years but I remember especially liking the Incubus song on there.
I still love the Filter remix of Trip Like I Do.
No joke, I just worked out to that song this morning, along with “Hey Man, Nice shot” AND that song they did the “The Crow: City of Angels” soundtrack.
And hey, when you see your mother, be sure to her SATAN SATAN SATAN SATAN SATAN!!1
No, Spawn soundtrack was amazing, never even seen the movie.
HA! Sonuvabitch, I just looked it up, and Deep Impact and Bicentennial Man were both composed by James Horner! Man, that’s worse than his recycling the Wrath of Khan soundtrack for Aliens.
The Tarzan soundtrack isn’t bad, just not appropriate. This is supposed to be a thrilling animated adventure in the jungle and the inclusion of Phil Collins, while brilliant, didn’t fit. It’s like if the the Lion King soundtrack was just Hakuna Matata. If it was a seperate album by itself it wouldn’t have received as much criticism as it did or might have.
I was given a copy of the Bicentennial Man soundtrack by a friend who insisted it was great. I have no idea if he’s right or not, every time I’ve thought about listening to it I get as far as the cover art and just…fuck it, no.
The moment I saw Deep Blue Sea before I read the description all I could think was “Deepest, bluest, my heart is like a shark’s fin.” and I started to cackle.
So TERRIBLE!
Holy shit, I never realized he said “heart”. I thought he said “hat”, especially since he was wearing a black leather hat in the video (as well as no shirt and black leather overalls). That’s somehow worse!
Oh, he says hat alright.
I’m gonna stand here alone and defend the Tarzan soundtrack. All by myself.
I’ll stand with you. I actually liked that soundtrack
I don’t think Josh is going to make it to the hat convention in July
I agree with all Angus and Clueless (I liked about half of The Crow), and add The End of Violence, Pump Up the Volume, Faraway So Close, Crooklyn, and Brain Candy.
But my favourite soundtrack is from a New Zealand film called Topless Women Talk About Their Lives: great kiwi artists like The Bats, The Clean, 3Ds, Chris Knox, Straitjacket Fits, and The Chills.
When I was 19 the Matrix soundtrack got a lot of play in my apartment.
I’m almost 30 and it still does to this day ;)
The following is a true story. In gym class in 98, I left my Sony Discman containing the soundtrack to Godzilla, in my backpack (single strap) on the stage in the gym. After an hour of the typical ritualistic sodomy that gym class is, I turned on the Discman only to find the soundtrack stolen. A truly fucked up moment in time.
Now it’s time to do a 10 Best list, starting with the first TMNT soundtrack. That shit will cause an instant ear to ear grin.
Just to round out a top 5, starting with the aforementioned TMNT ost:
1995 – Hackers
1995 – Empire Records
1999 – The Matrix
1999 – Fight Club
Halcyon + On + On by Orbital could put any soundtrack in the top 10.
My Top 5
The Matrix
The Crow (My all time favorite soundtrack)
The Crow: City of Angels
Lost Highway
Grosse Pointe Blank
Empire Records had the absolute best 90s soundtrack!
Empire Records soundtrack is great…Clueless has a pretty good one as well.
There was a period of time in the 90s where almost everything on MTV seemed to be videos for songs from ‘Music Inspired By’ movie soundtracks.. it just left a horrible cross-marketing taste in my mouth and made me hate all the songs, even the ones i might have liked outside that context.
Dude, I can’t tell you how many soundtracks I bought during the 90’s hoping to hear the music in the film, only to end up with albums full of songs I flat out hated. Not even hated cuz they weren’t what I wanted, but stuff that was just plain terrible.
Space Jam, Blade, and Beavis and Butthead Do America, just for starters.
I’m putting votes in for Trainspotting and Above the Rim for best soundtracks of the 90s.
A320 and No Shelter made the Godzilla soundtrack a must have.
True story: as a kid I loved “American Tail” “Batteries Not Included” and “Land Before Time” cuz all the scores sounded the same. It wasn’t until many years later that I realized that Horner did ’em all.
Luckily he did the score to Aliens around that time as well. And even if the “big explosion” ending part of his Aliens score (when Ripley and co. are flying away) is a rip-off of John Williams’ score at the end of Star Wars before the big Death Star explosion, it still kicks ass.
Fuck it, Horner did it better.
The 90’s were a good time for electronic soundtracks: Fight Club, Memento, and Pi are all great. Memento was 2000, but I’ll let it slide in there.
Other favorites from the decade: Go!, SLC Punk, Orgazmo, and Grosse Point Blank.
KURP’D
For some reason, I loved the Spawn soundtrack. Hated the movie though.
“A soundtrack is like a mixtape made from your favorite director just for you” – Ben Wyatt
I must confess, I had the Godzilla soundtrack, the Armageddon soundtrack and the City of Angels soundtrack when I was in elementary school; because I didn’t know about actual bands or where to look for them. Keep in mind, this was before the internet as we know it. On the upside the Godzilla soundtrack had one Foo Fighters song so it can’t all be horrendous right?
‘Kissed by a rose’ by Seal. I mean the song is good, but why in a Batman movie?
@Antbaby Machete Squad Leader – the only thing i remember about the Crow: CoA soundtrack is that it had the underrated Deftones gem, Teething.
I realize some folks have mentioned the Batman Forever soundtrack, but how has no one mentioned the Batman & Robin soundtrack? Holy shit, talk about just throwing spaghetti at the wall and seeing what sticks: Smashing Pumpkins. Bone Thugs N Harmony. Goo Goo Dolls (?!?). R. Kelly. Jewel. Not a single connective tissue. It’s either the worst Coachella lineup or the greatest Lilith Fair lineup.
Singles.
Finally…someone with some taste.
Another great one. I was too young when the movie first came out, but discovered the glory of it’s soundtrack roughly 10 years later.
Now I have to go listen to Drown on repeat.
A soundtrack isn’t the same thing as a score, no? How’d a score come in #1!? DIS LISTICLE DON’T EVEN MAKE SENSE.
I still think the greatest soundtrack EVER was the Highlander soundtrack, where it was basically just the Queen album, It’s A Kind of Magic.