The Best New Hip-Hop This Week includes albums, videos, and songs from Ice Spice, Mustard, and Rakim. A jam-packed week of new hip-hop releases included not only the returns of a number of our faves, but also the promise of even more new music. Latto shared the trailer for her new album Sugar Honey Iced Tea (I NEED that “24’s” remake, yesterday), while many of the following artists dropped new songs. Cordae kicked things off with “Saturday Mornings,” his latest collaboration with Lil Wayne. Then, the Culture Jam crew returned, recruiting Flau’jae, BIA, and Lakeyah for “Can’t Get Enough.” Will Smith started his return to the world of hip-hop, assisted by Russ and Jaden, with “Work Of Art.” Lil Yachty doubled down on his support of buzzing newcomer Ian on “Hate Me.” And DJ Premier called on Big Sean, Lil Wayne, and Rick Ross to put on a rappity rap showcase with “Ya Don’t Stop.” Here is the best of hip-hop this week ending Friday, June 26.

Albums/EPs/Mixtapes Ice Spice — Y2K! The Bronx native has proven her ability to make hits thanks to a string of catchy smashes assisted by everyone from Nicki Minaj and PinkPantheress to Taylor Swift. Y2K! is her first chance to prove that she can make an album that’s just as successful — although whether she can or can’t, she remains a huge star, as shown by upcoming Funko Pop figurine.

Mustard — Faith Of A Mustard Seed Apart from being his official rap debut, the Los Angeles producer’s latest is a star-studded showcase of his prodigious beatmaking prowess. Although you might be expecting more deconstructed G-funk bangers like “Not Like Us,” instead, Mustard offers a broad-ranging survey of hip-hop’s regional sounds through the prism of his unique West Coast perspective. Guests include fellow Angelenos Blxst, Schoolboy Q, Ty Dolla Sign, and Vince Staples, as well as reps from every genre from drill and trap to gospel and soul. Rakim — G.O.Ds Network — Reb7rth Unlike its oddly complicated title, the rap pioneer’s first album in 15 years is a short and simple showcase of his production skills in addition to his still-sharp rhyme gifts. He does rap on every track, but each track is also heavily supported with features from a truly stunning collection of hip-hop who’s-whos, ranging from lates superstars DMX and Nipsey Hussle to underground vets like Canibus, Chino XL, and Skyzoo.

Singles/Videos Babyface Ray — “Rubberband Man” Detroit native Babyface Ray makes his return for 2024 with his first single of the year, suggesting a new project could be right around the corner. He treads familiar territory here with his signature, laid-back flow. The video is filled with cameos of fellow Detroit scam-rap mainstays like Boldy James and Peezy.

Connie Diiamond — “Jodeci” Feat. Vontee The Singer The “sexy drill” trend has turned out to be a godsend for the subgenre, expanding it outside its relatively tiny fanbase of New York gangsters and allowing its popularity to flourish. That can only benefit artists like Connie Diiamond, who has taken up the torch wholeheartedly, spending the duration of this track talking love rather than war. Larry June — “Like a Mack” The Bay Area baller has been releasing new singles fairly consistently this year, which means he might just have a new album coming. His latest, “Like A Mack,” features his usual laconic flow, pairing it with a beat straight from the early ’90s — all bassline and saw wave synth lead. Perfect for the summer.

Luh Tyler — “2 Slippery” Feat. Bossman Dlow Bossman Dlow is the breakout rapper of the year, so it makes perfect sense for him to team up with Luh Tyler, one of 2023’s big favorites. They show off a flashy, yin-yang chemistry here, with Dlow’s high-energy delivery offset by Tyler’s sleepier delivery, tied together with a shared love of off-kilter punchlines. Navy Blue — “Low Threshold” Bars, bars, bars. The skater-turned-rapper, who released his last album, Ways Of Knowing, under Def Jam last year, is back independent and comes back exactly how you’d expect, embracing a backpackerish flow over a chill, nearly drumless piano loop to spit some heady, introspective, and technically complex rhymes.