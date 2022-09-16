(For You)r Consideration: The Hottest TikTok Trends In Music This Week

(For You)r Consideration is a weekly column breaking down the rappers and singers doing it RIGHT on TikTok and the viral trends and top songs taking over your FYP.

Creators are showing love to the records that deserve to be played on full volume using TikTok’s photo feature. If you aren’t already up to speed on one of the app’s newer features, photo mode allows users to create a slideshow-style video using photos in their camera roll. In this trend, users are populating their slideshows with a text from their neighbor saying “TURN THAT SHI UP” and swiping to their favorite songs and then a meme of their phone or iPod on full volume. From the Nas classic “You Owe Me,” to a Pooh Shiesty fan favorite, this trend is ripe for those who want to flex their music taste https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZTR5whSAU/

Remember when Megan Thee Stallion tried to pronounce Tove Lo’s name on Instagram Live? Well, the audio has resurfaced on the app as TikTokers are using the sound to reenact when they’ve had pronunciation difficulties, just like Meg pronouncing Tove Lo’s name. From reading obscure ingredients to learning Spanish, there are just under 3K videos with the sound making it a trend to hop on ASAP. The trending sound even got a response from Tove Lo herself after user @anthonykeyvan showed love to the Swedish dark-pop singer. See the videos below.

Waiting for October 14th

Lil Baby kicked off September taking to Instagram to let the world know his third studio album, It’s Only Me, is set to release on October 14th. And since, fans have taken to the app to praise Baby and the highly-anticipated project ahead of its release. User @natizah created a video playing one second (yep, you read that right, one second) of the album before uploading a screenshot of the project with the caption “Baby better 💸” to her IG story. Producers have also used the album’s momentum to flex their skills and create imaginary intros to Baby’s October 14th release. Check out some of the ways fans are preparing for It’s Only Me below.

Yves Tumor Hive

If you’re not already hip to indie favorite Yves Tumor, then get ready. Your FYP might introduce you to your next obsession as the experimental artist’s music is slowly gaining popularity as background noise to a hodgepodge of content on the app. Creators are specifically using the song “Romanticist” to show off their city strolls, OOTD, and to take some time to show love to Yves Tumor himself. The artist hasn’t released music since 2021, and we’re hoping his resurgence on TikTok will prompt them to come out of hiding.

Ice Spice Still Reigns

Ice Spice’s Drake-cosigned hit “Munch” has had TikTok in a chokehold over the past several weeks. The loosie has already become a single girl’s anthem, similar to GlorRilla and Hitkidd’s “F.N.F. (Let’s Go).” And now, a candid video from user @anisafarah_ lipsynching and laughing to the Bronx rapper’s viral hit is responsible for an influx of videos keeping Ice Spice and her record relevant on your FYP. TikTokers are using the sound to create relationship-esque content, including clowning their exes and showing off their post-break-up mood. Our favorites? A TikToker’s POV watching a girl’s story after she’s read bell hook’s All About Love and a user playing into the drama surrounding Lil Durk’s alleged breakup with India Royale.