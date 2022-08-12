The best new hip-hop this week includes albums, videos, and songs from Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj, Rae Sremmurd, and more. Beyoncé set the tone two weeks ago, and some of our other powerhouse ladies have come through as well as we approach the end of summer. If that’s not enough, we’ve got something to look forward to in the form of Big Pooh’s upcoming album To Dream In Color which is set to release on August 22. In the meantime, you know I’ve got you with everything you need to hear from this week. Here is the best of hip-hop this week ending August 12, 2022.

Albums/EPs/Mixtapes Rod Wave — Beautiful Mind Rod Wave has established himself over the years as another rapper who can operate primarily in a melodic or sing-songy nature but still maintain the rapper aesthetic. Beautiful Mind continues this branding, clocking in at 24 records with features from Jack Harlow and December Joy. He recently spoke with Speedy Morman about how he was almost on Drake’s “Lemon Pepper Freestyle” but felt that his verse wasn’t good enough, so with a loaded tracklist like this, he clearly felt a lot more capable of delivering the sound he wanted to.

Chris Patrick — X-Files Chris Patrick is a rapper you need to know about. Point blank. The New Jersey mastermind finds a way to relate to us normal folk despite possessing talent that sets him apart from some of the most lauded rappers in the game. X-Files is a journey loaded with confidence, doubt, triumphs, downfalls, and everything in between. It is one of the most gratifying listens of 2022. Royce Da 5’9″ — The Heaven Experience, Vol. 1 Royce Da 5’9″ has aged gracefully in the rap game. A longtime talented lyricist, he has altered his messaging over the years in conjunction with his maturation and overcoming demons. The Heaven Experience, Vol. 1 is a retrospective of that mental process, following the footsteps of his longtime collaborator Eminem (who recently dropped his own greatest hits compilation), with features from Pusha T, Rick Ross, and Black Thought for a 15-track rap clinic.

Danger Mouse & Black Thought — Cheat Codes This project is so aptly named. Does it get any better than Black Thought bars and Danger Mouse production? Cheat Codes features a star-studded tracklist in Joey Badass, Russ, Raekwon, Conway The Machine, and the late MF Doom. It is beautiful to see Thought still performing at such a high level in a rap landscape that has changed multiple times during his tenure. Singles/Videos

Rae Sremmurd — “Community D**k” Feat. Flo Milli Rae Sremmurd and Flo Milli interpolate “Jingle Bells” in the summertime, and morph the giving nature of Christmas in a unique way. “Community D**k” is about a woman upset at the guy she likes for essentially being the Santa Claus of sex. Now, though Flo Milli is complaining in the hook, her verse completely changes the energy and she seems completely unbothered about her guy’s generosity. Ultimately, acceptance is key. Ice Spice — “Munch (Feelin’ U)” Ice Spice has been making a name for herself over the last few months, especially after a huge co-sign from Drake. On “Munch (Feelin’ U)” she denounces any attachment to a man, instead relegating him to just being an “eater.” Instead, with all of her momentum, she’s feeling herself much more with the line “B*tch I’m a baddie, I get what I want.” That goes for the rap game, the men, and everything else she desires.

Saekyi — “Angels Don’t Call Me” Saekyi is another hybrid talent, blending a firm rap delivery with raw, soulful vocals. The first minute of “Angels Don’t Call Me” brands a slow buildup, almost mimicking an R&B track before Saekyi goes beast mode. If the angels didn’t call him before, they might want to pick up the phone now. Although, the fervor in his voice may have them hearing him from up above anyways. Kalan.Frfr — “Pull Up” Kalan.Frfr has a simple message on “Pull Up”: following the instructions in the song’s title. He’s wondering where the apple of his eye is and why she isn’t with him while he’s in the mood. As usual, he croons over an uptempo jam fit for any California day party or even the car ride to the pregame. Infectious ear candy.

4GAuto — “Back From The Dead” 4GAuto isn’t going anywhere. On the menacing “Back From The Dead,” he raps circles around the competition while doing donuts in a golf cart. A life of leisure and success is all he seeks despite the naysayers. Morray — “Ticket” Morray is one of the most refreshing new acts of the last few years. “Tickets” is a low-tempo, ballad-like record but the slowness doesn’t mean the North Carolina act can be caught lacking. “Stay quiet off speed, cause it’s n****s I don’t trust.”

SixSaidIt — “Choosey” SixSaidIt’s “Choosey” blends a myriad of instruments, her enchanting accent, and clever bars into a record that you’ll end up dancing along to without realizing. She raps about the type of man she wants and how the right one could get her to behave. Until that happens, she’ll continue out rapping the men and women. Fabolous — “Say Less” Feat. French Montana Fabolous and French Montana reflect on their come-ups in “Say Less.” Fab uses a clever Wayans Brothers reference in acknowledging how his whole circle is eating, while French adds in his signature “haan” ad lib before “Diddy bopping in the situation.” Punchlines galore on “Say Less.”