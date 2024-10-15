Tinashe’s career has been surging since the indie artist since releasing the song “Nasty” and truly finding her niche. Now, her old label’s gagging, she’s working with hitmakers like Chlöe, Charli XCX, and Kaytranada, in addition to launching her Match My Freak Tour named after the iconic refrain from “Nasty.” You can check out the setlist for the tour below, courtesy of setlist.fm.
Ahead of the tour, she solicited demos from DJs who could join her nightly rotation. “If you make dope music, then you should submit for a chance to join me on the road,” she said in a press release. “I’m selecting a different DJ each night so make sure to tap in and submit your music. I can’t wait to check out all the submissions and more importantly I can’t wait to see you all on the road soon!”
01. “Getting No Sleep”
02. “When I Get You Alone”
03. “needs”
04. “Link Up”
05. “Bouncin”
06. “Bouncin, Pt. 2”
07. “Thirsty”
08. “Red Flags”
09. “The Worst In Me”
10. “Throw A Fit”
11. “Talk To Me Nice”
12. “X”
13. “Unconditional”
14. “Party Favors”
15. “All Hands On Deck”
16. “2 On”
17. “Cross That Line”
18. “Uh Huh”
19. “Gravity”
20. “No Broke Boys”
21. “Nasty”
Tinashe 2024 Tour Dates: Match My Freak World Tour
10/15 — San Diego, CA @ Soma
10/17 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
10/20 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
10/22 — Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
10/23 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
10/24 — Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center
10/26 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
10/28 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
10/30 — North Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues Myrtle Beach
10/31 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
11/01 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
11/03 — Wallingford, CT @ Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre
11/04 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount
11/06 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
11/10 — Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
11/11 — Toronto, ON @ REBEL
11/13 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
11/14 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fillmore Minneapolis presented by Affinity Plus
11/18 — Seattle, WA* @ Showbox SoDo
11/22 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
11/24 — San Francisco, CA @The Warfield
11/25 — Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades