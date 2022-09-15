A judge has granted Tory Lanez’s latest request to postpone his criminal trial in the alleged shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. According to Rolling Stone, the trial was set to begin this month, but Tory requested the delay because his defense lawyer Shawn Holley is currently wrapped up with another case. In addition to granting the postponement, Judge David Herriford also ordered Kelsey Harris, Meg’s former friend and one of the primary witnesses to the events in question, to return to court on the new date, December 9. Jury selection would begin on December 5.

The trial has been postponed several times — mostly by Tory Lanez’s request — since LA prosecutors first brought charges of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle against him in October of 2020. Megan had accused Tory of shooting her in the back of her feet after an argument following a party in Hollywood in July 2020. Although aspersions have been cast on Megan’s account, she has adamantly maintained that Tory was the shooter and medical records have corroborated that she did have bullet fragments removed from her feet. Tory pled not guilty and maintains his own innocence.

