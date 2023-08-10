Tory Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Tuesday, August 8, nearly eight months after he was found guilty on three felony counts — assault with a semiautomatic handgun, carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence — in connection to shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the feet in July 2020.

The following day, Los Angeles legal affairs journalist Meghann Cuniff provided yet another update.

“Lanez will be credited for 231 days he’s already spent in jail, and he gets 15% credit of 34 days,” Cuniff posted to X (formerly known as Twitter). “[Los Angeles Superior Court Judge David] Herriford also is crediting his 40 days of house arrest, for a total of 305 days. He’ll request bail pending appeal, which will be heard Aug. 15. (Extremely unlikely to be granted.).”

Lanez will be credited for 231 days he’s already spent in jail, and he gets 15% credit of 34 days. Herriford also is crediting his 40 days of house arrest, for a total of 305 days. He'll request bail pending appeal, which will be heard Aug. 15. (Extremely unlikely to be granted.) — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) August 9, 2023

"I commend Megan Pete for her incredible bravery and vulnerability as she underwent months of probing investigation and court appearances where she had to relive her trauma, and the public scrutiny that followed."

– Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon pic.twitter.com/8GI1lh0GkS — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) August 8, 2023

In March, Lanez and his defense requested a new trial as “the only acceptable remedy for this miscarriage of justice,” which was denied in May. Cuniff reported in June that LA prosecutors were seeking a 13-year prison sentence for Lanez.

The week before Lanez’s sentencing, his defense filed a 41-page memo making the case for Lanez to receive probation and rehabilitation instead of prison time. Lanez received 70-plus letters of support to be presented to Judge Herriford for consideration, including one from Iggy Azalea.

Watch Cuniff’s recent appearances with BBC News and CBS News Chicago to learn more below.

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.