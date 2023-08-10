Before Tory Lanez was sentenced to a decade in prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion, it was reported that Iggy Azalea wrote a letter to the judge on behalf of Lanez, which she later addressed. Now, we have the full letter.

Meghann Cuniff, a legal affairs journalist who has been covering the trial and sentencing, obtained a copy of the letter, which was written in February. Azalea wrote, “I deeply appreciate the person he is and have never witnessed him loose his temper or raise his voice at a woman. He’s always been incredibly respectful of me and I refuse to believe that he would do anything in malice especially to a woman.”

She also noted, “I must make note of the things ive suffered through so that you understand definitively: I would not write to you on behalf of an abuser.”

Read the full letter below.

“Dear Honorable Judge Herriford,

I’m writing to you in regards to a case in your court.

My name is Iggy Azalea and I’ve been a successful musician for the last decade.

Ive sold over 65 million records throughout my career, had number 1 hits on the billboard hot 100 and broken records previously held by ‘The Beatles’.

My music has been nominated for 6 Grammys and I have a multitude of other musical awards.

Throughout my career I’ve toured with some of the biggest acts in music: from Beyonce to Pitbull.

Ive also collaborated with everyone from Britney Spears to Jenifer Lopez. In short, like yourself, I’m great at what I do and I’m well respected by my peers.

Becoming successful is incredibly hard to do and maintaining success is even harder.

The music industry is not designed to empower Artists – especially not women.

You learn to expect misogyny at every turn, no matter how much you’ve personally achived.

Sadly I’ve spent my entire career battling sexism and bad behavior behind the curtains.

One unfortunate consequence of that is I am victim of abuse myself.

I must make note of the things ive suffered through so that you understand definitively:

I would not write to you on behalf of an abuser.

In fact, its the very reason I felt it imperative I share my viewpoint as a woman in music: in regard to Daystar Peterson.

You are presiding over his case and It would mean a great deal to me if you’d please let me share with you why ‘Tory Lanez’ is far from your average entitled rap star.

I believe in justice and I know you do too. You’ve dedicated your life’s work to it and I respect that deeply.

Thats why im taking my time to do this, because I know the person you are understands in order to truly conclude what a fair sentence is, You need better understanding of who the person you’re sentencing IS at their core.

Judge Herriford, I was elated when I saw your name in relation to this trial because you have a reputation of being a very fair judge.

In fact its one of the reasons I was sadnned Daystar had subpar legal counsel and did not take the stand at his own trial.

We’ve all been frozen in fear before. The unfortunate side effect of his choice is he’s been painted in the most unrecognizable way: to you, the jury and the public.

Daystar Peterson is not the pest you’ve heard about, he’s a gardener. He helps others bloom. Any leniency you may afford him would be something you could be proud of.

You see, daystar has been helping me from the moment I met him. Our paths crossed in 2018 while working in the same recording studio. Although he was writing music for another artist, he took the initiative to come to my room in his break time and play song ideas he’d written for me too.

This resonated with me because it’s highly unusual for someone who’s already very successful to want to help others.

Music is competitive in that way.

We’ve remained friends since and what I’ve come to understand about Daystar is: he’s genuinely passionate about helping others. He will go out of his way to help someone he sees even a glimmer of greatness inside.

Although he’s an incredible songwriter, it’s my belief this is his true gift.

Seeing what could be, and becoming the driving force to make it happen.

He battled and overcame some incredible odds on his pathway to success, in many ways he’s still battling now.

I think that’s one of the reasons he always fights hard to elevate others.

One of my favorite examples of this is the story of how he came to hire his personal assistant; Mario.

Daystar was stopped at a red-light with his window down when a guy in his early twenties yelled from the sidewalk:

‘Im chasing a dream too and ill do anything to work with you! Im working for postmates! Please let me give you my resume.’

Shockingly Daystar took his number, called the next day and interviewed him for a job.

He wasn’t in need of another employee. Still he created an internship and later a full time job for Mario. Ive seen him silently help people empower themselves in this way time and time again.

He creates space for others to be great.

I deeply appreciate the person he is and have never witnessed him loose his temper or raise his voice at a woman.

He’s always been incredibly respectful of me and I refuse to believe that he would do anything in malice especially to a woman.

Ive witnessed him defuse so many sticky situations with kindness and humor, he is the last person to loose his cool.

I’ve never encountered this jealous, rage filled person he’s accused of being. I know him to be someone who’s always bursting with happiness. In the moments you want to cry, if you call daystar, he will find a way to make you laugh.

Since Daystar remains in jail, many of his employees are left without work. I took it upon myself to hire six of his staff members, full time.

I did this not only because they are great hardworking people, but so that they remain in a position to transition back into running his business when he’s completed his sentence. Im doing all I can to make sure he’s in a position to come home and get back to work.

I hope that you’ll consider a sentence that allows for this to be transformational and not life destroying. Not only for Daystar – but for his family, son and the countless others who depend on him & are committed to helping him reach his full potential.

If daystar is able to remain in the United States after he has served his time, I would employ him without hesitation as an executive producer on my next album.

In fact – I already hired him for the job prior to his conviction!

I guarantee to you he has significant income and work awaiting him upon release if you would kindly consider a sentence that does not require deportation.

I have remained in close contact with him during his incarceration and I am confident he has already gained positive insight in regard to this experience. He leads a prayer circle nightly and is already empowering others during his time in Jail.

In fact when we spoke last week, told me he’s glad God put him in jail. He said this is an opportunity to humble himself and soften his heart – ironic to hear one of the kindest people I know strive to become even kinder.

Im not shocked – Its who he is!

Watering and shinning light on others until something beautiful grows.

Thank you for taking the time to hear what I have to say in relation to Daystars character.

Kind regards,

Iggy Azalea.”