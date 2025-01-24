Travis Scott is back on top of the world. After his 2023 album, Utopia, proved he could still top charts, and its accompanying tour showed (in dramatic fashion) that enthusiasm for him hadn’t been dampened by his time away from the spotlight, he’s “f*cking amped” about his next album.

Today, he released a new single, “4×4,” after teasing it ahead of its debut at the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. True to the venue of its debut, the Tay Keith-produced beat is awash in marching band brass, over which Travis boasts about his latest acquisition — and the upgrades he’s added. “Four-by-four, I tint my windows up,” he barks on the chorus. Clearly, he doesn’t want anyone to see his next moves until he’s ready.

Those moves include performances at Coachella — which he’s allegedly headlining — and Reading & Leeds Festival, as well as some potential work with the WWE. On the first-ever Monday Night Raw streamed on Netflix, Travis appeared to walk superstar wrestler Jey Uso to the ring from the crowd, upping the energy on Uso’s customary entrance, which draws just about as much energy as one of Scott’s performances on any given night by itself

You can listen to Travis Scott’s “4×4” up top.