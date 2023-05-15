The NBA Playoffs are going on right now, and since the Los Angeles Lakers are in the mix this year, celebrities have been flocking to Crypto.com Arena to watch LeBron James and company play. Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner turned up to their May 12 contest against the Golden State Warriors, and while there, they pair inadvertently became a meme.

An image of the two has been making the rounds since then, a TV screenshot that shows Bad Bunny talking into Jenner’s ear while she sports an expression of confusion or disinterest. People immediately picked up on the fact that the image bears a strong resemblance to the 2011 “Bro Explaining” meme and its derivatives, like the Milk Edinburgh club photo, “John Silver Explaining to Anna Jay,” and “Girl Explaining.” In all of them, the idea is that it’s a photo of two people, one seemingly giving a passionate explanation about something while the other appears uninterested.

So yes, memes were made.

Merriam-Webster (the folks behind the dictionary) had a good showing here, coming through with, “‘IRREGARDLESS’ HAS BEEN AROUND SINCE 1795. ITS INCLUSION IN THE DICTIONARY IS NOT A SIGN OF THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE FALLING TO PIECES, OR PROOF OF THE EDUCATIONAL SYSTEM FAILING, NOR IS IT THE WORK OF CURSED MILLENNIALS. IT JUST MEANS A LOT OF PEOPLE USE IT TO MEAN ‘REGARDLESS.’

"IRREGARDLESS" HAS BEEN AROUND SINCE 1795. ITS INCLUSION IN THE DICTIONARY IS NOT A SIGN OF THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE FALLING TO PIECES, OR PROOF OF THE EDUCATIONAL SYSTEM FAILING, NOR IS IT THE WORK OF CURSED MILLENNIALS. IT JUST MEANS A LOT OF PEOPLE USE IT TO MEAN "REGARDLESS." pic.twitter.com/qmJELYyrjj — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) May 13, 2023

Check out some more examples below.

“WATCH IT AGAIN! EVERYTHING AFTER THE MOMENT WOODY, BUZZ, REX, POTATO HEAD, SLINKY AND COMPANY HEAD INTO THE FURNACE IN TS3, IS SIMPLY A PROJECTION OF WHAT THEIR LIVES MIGHT HAVE BEEN WITH BONNIE. WHAT MAKES THE MOVIE SO PROFOUND IS THAT IT’S AN EXISTENTIAL MEDITATION ON DEATH.” pic.twitter.com/jDEs6t5YBO — Josh Gad (@joshgad) May 14, 2023

NO ONE KNOWS HOW LONG THE WRITER’S STRIKE WILL GO ON BUT WHAT’S CLEAR IS THIS ECONOMIC MODEL IS BROKEN AND THE EXECUTIVES AT THESE COMPANIES ARE ONLY FOCUSED ON RAISING THE STOCK PRICE AND DON’T ACTUALLY UNDERSTAND THE BASICS OF HOW TV IS MADE— pic.twitter.com/rJeyZsVIch — Julia Young (@okjulia) May 15, 2023

He put himself in a position to get the tech! It’s selfish!! He didn’t have to stand there when Dray came at him he coulda stepped back- pic.twitter.com/HSyKOR7ERp — HOT TAKES ANA (free agency WE MOVE) (@FootballGirlAna) May 13, 2023

But the Mavs had a chance and they decided they didn’t want to win and now NO ONE talks about how bad they were pic.twitter.com/ek0P6sJyhL — Nick Angstadt (@NickVanExit) May 14, 2023

Hector is going to be running 3 Honda Civics with spoon engines. And on top of that he just came into Harry's and he ordered 3 T66 turbos, with NOS, and a Motec system exhaust. pic.twitter.com/16TdAe0z0A — Rob aka R0bSkii 🇭🇳 (@R0bSkii) May 14, 2023