Kendall Jenner Bad Bunny Lakers 2023
Music

A Photo Of Bad Bunny Talking In Kendall Jenner’s Ear Has People Hilariously Resurrecting A Classic Meme

The NBA Playoffs are going on right now, and since the Los Angeles Lakers are in the mix this year, celebrities have been flocking to Crypto.com Arena to watch LeBron James and company play. Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner turned up to their May 12 contest against the Golden State Warriors, and while there, they pair inadvertently became a meme.

An image of the two has been making the rounds since then, a TV screenshot that shows Bad Bunny talking into Jenner’s ear while she sports an expression of confusion or disinterest. People immediately picked up on the fact that the image bears a strong resemblance to the 2011 “Bro Explaining” meme and its derivatives, like the Milk Edinburgh club photo, “John Silver Explaining to Anna Jay,” and “Girl Explaining.” In all of them, the idea is that it’s a photo of two people, one seemingly giving a passionate explanation about something while the other appears uninterested.

So yes, memes were made.

Merriam-Webster (the folks behind the dictionary) had a good showing here, coming through with, “‘IRREGARDLESS’ HAS BEEN AROUND SINCE 1795. ITS INCLUSION IN THE DICTIONARY IS NOT A SIGN OF THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE FALLING TO PIECES, OR PROOF OF THE EDUCATIONAL SYSTEM FAILING, NOR IS IT THE WORK OF CURSED MILLENNIALS. IT JUST MEANS A LOT OF PEOPLE USE IT TO MEAN ‘REGARDLESS.’

Check out some more examples below.

