After tragedy struck at Travis Scott’s Astroworld festival earlier this year, the rapper has been laying low, trying to help the families of victims (who sometimes refused) and investigate how the situation turned so deadly that nine people lost their lives. Congress has also opened up their own investigation into the event, while Live Nation is reportedly trying force staff to sign liability waivers post-event.

For his part, Scott joined a committee devoted to making concerts safer, and has only done one interview since the event, which a lawyer for one of the victims critiqued.

Since every move he makes gets criticized, it’s commendable that Scott and his Cactus Jack Foundation did decide to continue their toy drive, hosting the second annual event yesterday. In a post to the account Instagram about the event, the Houston-based charitable foundation kept things very simple: “Cactus Jack Foundation Second Annual Toy Drive is open now. 1 toy per child, first come first serve. Southeast Community Church. 10413 Ashville, Houston 77051. 3-5 pm.”

None of this negates the fact that almost 3,000 lawsuits have been brought against Scott and Live Nation after the event, though there’s a chance they will all be combined into a single case. Still, it’s nice that he decided to spread Christmas cheer for some families in need.