Travis Scott Explains Why He Really Deleted His Instagram Account

Despite having an excellent 2020 so far, Travis Scott opened the 11th month with a minor L after his Batman Halloween costume flopped with fans online. When Travis deleted his Instagram to kick off November, some assumed it was a response to the ridicule he received over his awkward All Hallow’s look. However, according to Page Six and a source near to the Houstonian rapper, Travis actually deleted his account to focus on being a dad.

“Halloween had nothing to do with it,” reads a quote in the report. “He is focusing on his family and their well-being and wants to influence his fans to do the same instead of being so consumed with social media.” Travis does have one daughter, Stormi Webster, with Kylie Jenner.

Otherwise, Travis has been on an outstanding run throughout the year. Most recently, he narrated the launch trailer for the PlayStation 5 console and helped lift McDonald’s out of a pandemic sales slump thanks to his Quarter Pounder meal and its associated, wild merchandise. On the musical front, Scott racked up another two No. 1 hits as a result of collaborations with Young Thug (“Franchise“) and Kid Cudi (“The Scotts“). However, one rapper you won’t see him collab with anytime soon is Denzel Curry, who accused Scott of having a “funky” attitude during a Twitter Q&A with fans.