Just a few days ago Travis Scott and his Cactus Jack Records imprint confirmed that Travis would be the first rapper to appear in a live concert on Fortnite, thanks to The Astronomical Experience. The concert Thursday arrived after a Fortnite skin that resembled Travis leaked online, leaving fans to believe that the Houston rapper and the gamemakers were collaborating on a new project. To make the experience that much better for fans, Travis also premiered a new collaboration with Kid Cudi during the in-game concert.

The song — entitled “The Scotts,” as Kid Cudi’s birth name, Scott Mescudi, also contains a “Scott” — the track marks the second time that Cudi and Travis have worked together. Their first collaboration was “Through The Night,” on Travis’ sophomore album, Birds In The Trap Sing McKnight. The two played the song from a spacecraft, allowing gamers to approach the craft to get a better listen.

Most artists have set their eyes on TikTok as a good way to keep quarantining listeners happy, so by using Fortnite Travis may have directed artists to another venue, especially since it’s filled with gamers who quarantined long before the world became familiar with the word.

Check out the two videos above to hear a snippet of “The Scotts,” which is available for purchase on Travis’ website.