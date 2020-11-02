Getty Image
Music

Travis Scott Deleted His Instagram After Getting Roasted For His Batman Halloween Costume

FacebookTwitterMusic News Editor

Although the pandemic stopped Halloween from being as big of a social event in 2020 as it has been in previous years, there were still plenty of great costumes on display, even if they were just inside people’s homes. The music world delivered on that front, but not everybody was in love with Travis Scott’s costume. The following two events happened in the order presented, and there may or may not be a connection between them: Scott got roasted for his Batman get-up, and Scott later deleted/deactivated his Instagram account.

The Shade Room saved and re-shared Scott’s post of his Batman outfit, which is brown (as opposed to the traditional black) and has duo-tone pants. As Buzzfeed notes, the costume quickly gained traction online, with a good amount of the feedback being not so positive. Aside from general criticism, there were comparisons to figures like the Flea from ¡Mucha Lucha! or if Batman drove for UPS.

At some point after all that, Scott’s Instagram account became inaccessible, as the @travisscott page currently shows the message, “Sorry, this page isn’t available.”

This comes after a series of wins for Scott, as he just finished a massively successful promotional campaign with McDonald’s and is now partnered up with Playstation.

Check out our round up of this year’s best musician Halloween costumes here.

Listen To This
All The New Albums Coming Out In November 2020
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best Vinyl Releases Of October 2020
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
×