Although the pandemic stopped Halloween from being as big of a social event in 2020 as it has been in previous years, there were still plenty of great costumes on display, even if they were just inside people’s homes. The music world delivered on that front, but not everybody was in love with Travis Scott’s costume. The following two events happened in the order presented, and there may or may not be a connection between them: Scott got roasted for his Batman get-up, and Scott later deleted/deactivated his Instagram account.

The Shade Room saved and re-shared Scott’s post of his Batman outfit, which is brown (as opposed to the traditional black) and has duo-tone pants. As Buzzfeed notes, the costume quickly gained traction online, with a good amount of the feedback being not so positive. Aside from general criticism, there were comparisons to figures like the Flea from ¡Mucha Lucha! or if Batman drove for UPS.

Travis Scott’s batman costume has me dead 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/gsxQ1MvX3U — Joey (@joey_hiphop) November 1, 2020

Travis Scott in his Batman costume eating his McDonald’s meal pic.twitter.com/bcF6vkD4Wc — Raymon (@iRizZy_zZ) November 1, 2020

Travis Scott tryna look like Batman this Halloween, but he built more like the Flea pic.twitter.com/wDYUujGPvH — Jose Saenz (@3315Saenz) November 1, 2020

At some point after all that, Scott’s Instagram account became inaccessible, as the @travisscott page currently shows the message, “Sorry, this page isn’t available.”

This comes after a series of wins for Scott, as he just finished a massively successful promotional campaign with McDonald’s and is now partnered up with Playstation.

