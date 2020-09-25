Without dropping an album — well, not yet at least — in 2020, Travis Scott has put up a strong year so far. Some of it is in thanks to tracks with the likes of Future (“Solitaires“), Nav (“Turks“), Kanye West (“Wash Us In The Blood“), and more. However, his best moments have come outside of the traditional music world with his Forntite and McDonald’s collabs serving as his highlights of the year. Returning with more music for loyal fans, the Houston rapper calls on Young Thug and MIA for his new single, “Franchise.”

For fans who are in the loop on all things Travis, they song may recognize it as “White Tee,” a track Travis and Chase B premiered on a recent episode of .Wav Radio. Supplied with a music video, the visual begins with some recognizable scenes from Michael Jordan’s The Last Dance documentary before shifting its focus to Travis who is found doing some pushups, playing golf, and showing off some Cacti products. Next, Young Thug joins the Houston rapper for a game of poker and a bunch of other wacky things including residing on the top of floating car before MIA appears in the middle of nowhere surrounded by a herd of sheep to complete her verse.

The song has been teased alongside a short film of the same title, which Travis Scott revealed will released together with Christopher Nolan’s Tenet film on September 25. The short film will serve as a music video of sorts for Travis’ new song which finds him and Young Thug reconnecting once again. In addition to collaborations like “Pick Up The Phone,” “Maria, I’m Drunk,” and “The London,” Travis’ and Thug’s new song arrives after the two connected at the top of the year to through a wild party — pre-quarantine of course — in their “Out West” video from Cactus Jack’s Jackboys compilation project.

In other news, Travis recently dropped the third release of merchandise as a part of his collab with McDonald’s. The release included cups, rugs, and tote bags. It was released after the popularity of the Travis Scott Meal forced the fast-food chain to make the meal available exclusively through the the McDonald’s app.

Hit play on “Franchise” in the video above.

