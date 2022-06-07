Travis Scott’s comeback is in full swing less than a year after the tragedy that took place at his 2021 Astroworld Festival. The rapper took some time away from the public eye as he was hit with both criticism and lawsuits for the tragedy. However, over the last couple of months, Travis has found his way back to the spotlight in time for the upcoming summer. He dropped new music, booked headlining slots on a pair of music festivals, and even performed at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. Now, it appears as if he’s gearing up to bring back his discontinued Cacti hard seltzer.

In a post that he made to his Instagram Story, Travis shared an image of a Cacti billboard with the caption “patience” attached to it. This comes just six months after Anheuser-Busch, the hard seltzer’s backer, discontinued the beverage, a decision the company made just a month after the Astroworld incident. “After careful evaluation, we have decided to stop all production and brand development of CACTI Agave Spiked Seltzer,” an Anheuser-Busch representative said in a statement at the time. “We believe brand fans will understand and respect this decision.”

If Travis’ Cacti seltzer is indeed making a return, it’s unknown if Anheuser-Busch will resume its role as the drink’s backer as another company could step in and assume the role.

You can view the billboard in the post above.