We’re inching closer toward Utopia.

Travis Scott will actualize his forthcoming album at the Pyramids Of Giza in Egypt on July 28, despite reports that the event had been canceled. There have been other questions about whether The Weeknd will be featured on Utopia, and Scott has now answered that as well.

“Flame Abe Benito Out Tomorrow Night,” Scott joint-posted with The Weekend on Wednesday evening, July 19, confirming his single with Bad Bunny and The Weeknd. According to Scott’s official website, the track is titled “KPop” and is available in digital, CD, and vinyl form.

In late May, videos circulated online of an alleged Utopia showcase at Lilly’s Club in Monaco, where Scott is said to have teased an unreleased song featuring Bad Bunny. Benito addressed it as the cover star for Rolling Stone‘s July/August 2023 issue.

“We worked on that a while back — and I think Travis has been working on his project for a minute,” Bad Bunny told the publication.

While Utopia still doesn’t have an official release date — though it’s rumored to be arriving on July 28 — it’s worth noting that Scott will serve as a headliner at Rolling Loud Miami on Saturday, July 22. Nothing about this Utopia rollout has been predictable, but it’s probably safe to expect the “KPop” live debut at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium this weekend.

Various Utopia “Topia Pack” options are available for pre-order here.