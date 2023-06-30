Lil Uzi Vert just unleashed Pink Tape. With 26 tracks, an unexpected cover of System Of A Down’s “Chop Suey,” and features from Nicki Minaj, Bring Me The Horizon, Don Toliver, and more, it’s a must-listen. However, the most exciting collaboration on the album might be “Aye” with Travis Scott.

“Aye” is sure to be a hit as a live performance. The track is invigorating all the way through: “I put them diamonds my teeth (Aye) / Might put somе diamonds my nose (Aye) / Aye, I put them diamonds my teeth (Aye) / Might put some diamonds my nosе (Aye, huh?).” The two rappers together bring a lot of energy to the table.

The unveiling of this song is a relief for fans of the “Sicko Mode” performer, whose highly anticipated new album Utopia still doesn’t have an official release date. However, billboards recently intimated that the album might be arriving on July 21. The ongoing delay is a result of the 2021 Astroworld tragedy, which he will not face charges for: “He never encouraged people to do anything that resulted in other people being hurt… Travis is not responsible,” his lawyer Kent Schaffer said. There were 10 deaths and hundreds of injuries.

Listen to “Aye” above.

Pink Tape is out now via Atlantic Records. Get it here.

