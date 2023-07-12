Will Travis Scott’s ‘Utopia’ Be On Vinyl?

Travis Scott has been teasing Utopia for a while, and the album is finally coming into fruition. The musician is transforming Egypt’s Pyramids Of Giza for a “once in a lifetime” concert.

Utopia is Scott’s first full-length since Astroworld. The online shop shows five different “Topia Pack” bundles ranging from $50 to $150, which includes vinyl records. It also displays vinyl for sale with five different covers — so it’s sure to be a hot product.

In an interview with Pinup Magazine, Scott talked about the album. “Utopia is something that people feel is so far-fetched and out of reach, some perfect state of mind. But you create it yourself. There are people who achieve utopia every day. They may not be the richest people with the dopest cribs, but it’s a utopia wherever they are, and that’s the most you can have,” Scott said. “With every album, I live in these worlds in my mind — I’m trying to show people experiences where utopian things can exist, and you can enjoy yourself and have a good time. They can create energy that spews out magical things — new cures, new buildings, new avenues for people to move forward. People need to see that utopia is real.”