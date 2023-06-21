It’s not a summer without Bad Bunny. Despite taking a year of rest, he may release some new music later this year. In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, the Puerto Rican superstar teased his new sounds. While he’s not sure when a new album — or even a single — will arrive, he confirmed a collaboration with Travis Scott is on the way.

“We worked on that a while back — and I think Travis has been working on his project for a minute,” said Bunny.

But outside of this collaboration, as well as a Jersey club-influenced track called “Where She Goes,” which was released last month, Bunny will likely continue his lax approach to releasing music, which he began taking on this year.

“I don’t know if maybe I’ll release a song [this year] if I like it enough, but I don’t think so,” he said. “I said this year was for resting.”

Bunny also noted that while he’s not sure when they’ll see the light of day, he’s sitting on albums worth of new material. He’s confident that they will stand the test of time.

“I spend so much time thinking about what I’m going to do next, thinking and creating, imagining things,” he said. “I already know where I’m going.”