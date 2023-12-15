Whether out of pure coincidence or planned timing, Kanye West is looking to tap into the hype surrounding Nicki by releasing their past collaboration “ New Body ” on his Vultures album with Ty Dolla Sign.

Did Nicki Minaj Clear Her Verse For Kanye West’s ‘New Body?’

Based on her latest livestream, the answer appears to be no.

In a screenshot captured and shared by West, he reached out to Nicki via text message with his request but did not receive a response. So, he took to social media to tag the rapper, hoping fans would speed up the process.

Kanye West is asking Nicki Minaj to clear their “New Body” collaboration. She is currently performing at Jingle Ball in Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/kRnFqjxinm — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 15, 2023

However, when followers asked Nicki about clearing the record during a broadcast, she expressed no interest in doing so. She said, “Child, that train has left the station, OK? No disrespect in any way. I just put out a brand new album. Now why would I put out a song that has been out for three years? Come on, guys. You know?”

Nicki Minaj says she will NOT be clearing her verse to Kanye West’s “New Body” for his new album. – “That train has left the station.” pic.twitter.com/IN44WPmzZq — She’s Fishy ➐ (@ShesFishy) December 15, 2023

According to rumors, that’s not the only uncleared contribution on West’s forthcoming album. The Backstreet Boys also reportedly did not give authorization to West on the record in which he sampled their 1997 song “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back).”