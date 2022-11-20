You’d be forgiven for forgetting that Trey Songz was once a prominent face in R&B. He hasn’t retired by any means, but the 37-year-old is better known for generating headlines for troubling allegations.

He fought with a police officer at a Kansas City Chiefs game in January 2021, though he avoided charges. Come May, a police report was filed alleging he hit a woman with his car. Things were worse by last November, as he was linked to a sexual assault investigation by Las Vegas Police that was cleared this April. (It was not publicly clarified whether that was a different case from rape allegations brought against him by former UNLV basketball player Dylan Gonzalez in January.) Earlier this month, a $20 million sexual assault lawsuit from February was dismissed because the statute of limitations expired.

And now, Trey is facing allegations of physically attacking an unnamed woman in New York. TMZ reported last night (November 19) that the woman filed a report in late October that Trey Songz “punched her in the face repeatedly while inside a bowling alley bathroom” and “dragged her by her hair,” which necessitated her to go to the hospital “for what cops noted were visible minor injuries.”

The New York Police Department confirmed the filed report to TMZ, prompting an ongoing investigation into the alleged incident. The outlet added that the NYPD “are interested in talking to Trey at the very least.”

“A source close to the investigation informs us that TS has been cooperative with authorities and expects that when all the evidence is reviewed, he will be exonerated,” Trey Songz’s legal representative Mitchell Schuster told TMZ. “This is another instance where those involved try to blame the celebrity with hopes of getting fame or riches.”

