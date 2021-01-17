Though COVID-19 cases are higher than they’ve ever been, a number of venues across the country continue to hold music events, with often maskless people crammed into tight spaces. One recent example came Saturday in Houston, when Trey Songz and Fabolous visited Club Spire for the event “The Black Affair.” According to Houston Fire Marshall’s office, not only was the club packed, it way exceeded the maximum capacity of the venue.

Fire Chief Samuel Pena said it was, on top of being a super-spreader event, a fire hazard. “If there was an emergency, a fire or something that would have occurred inside, we would have had a massive loss of life because [of] the means of entry,” he said, adding that “the exits were blocked.” According to ABC13, in addition to the club’s overcapacity, about 200 people were waiting outside the venue with the hopes of getting in.

The event occurred just days after Meek Mill and Bow Wow faced criticism for performing at a packed-out show in Houston as well. Video showed a room filled with maskless partygoers, which made the rounds on social media.

Trey Songz and Fabolous now join names like Mulatto, DaBaby, and Chase Rice as artists who have faced criticism by holding packed events during the pandemic.

You can read fans’ thoughts on their event below.

People risking their lives to see Trey Songz and *checks notes* FABOLOUS?? https://t.co/IOTRE9Xp5d — NUFF (@nuffsaidny) January 17, 2021

This past weekend niggas decided to risk their lives for Fabolous, Trey Songz and Boward Woward… pic.twitter.com/ZiFDEodDoK — Tasha Mack Management (@theleolondon) January 17, 2021

Trey Songz and Fabolous?? Is this 2011? https://t.co/ii4iaPkV6u — Operation Lifesaver (@dre___843) January 17, 2021

Traveling out of state, waiting in line & pre-paying to see Fabolous & Trey Songz in the year of our lord, 2021? Where these ppl stuck in 2008 time capsule? — Shawn Cletas (@Li_Marz) January 17, 2021

People going out in the middle of a pandemic for TREY SONGZ and FABOLOUS in 2021. Tuck this year in too tbh https://t.co/P6TR08XTdx — Puneet Singh (@puneetsingh) January 17, 2021

As much as I wanna go out, people risking their life for Fab & Trey Songz?! #StayHome #ItsAFuckinPandemic https://t.co/U7NFYIbrjm — Darling Nikki (@dnice2184) January 17, 2021

We are never going to escape this pandemic. 🤦🏾‍♀️ https://t.co/rOhKoBNbFk — 🇭🇹Nadia🇭🇹 (@NadiaGladysM) January 17, 2021

In the middle of a pandora’s playlist? pic.twitter.com/Sq7si6iZoa — 🧸Teddy🧸 (@dontjudge_lol) January 17, 2021

Mr. Steal Your Corona-Safe Seating Capacity — nah fam (@johnnah2000) January 17, 2021

Meek Mill and Trey Songz are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.