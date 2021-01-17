Getty Image
Music

Trey Songz And Fabolous Had A Houston Event Shut Down Due To COVID-19 And Overcapacity Concerns

by:

Though COVID-19 cases are higher than they’ve ever been, a number of venues across the country continue to hold music events, with often maskless people crammed into tight spaces. One recent example came Saturday in Houston, when Trey Songz and Fabolous visited Club Spire for the event “The Black Affair.” According to Houston Fire Marshall’s office, not only was the club packed, it way exceeded the maximum capacity of the venue.

Fire Chief Samuel Pena said it was, on top of being a super-spreader event, a fire hazard. “If there was an emergency, a fire or something that would have occurred inside, we would have had a massive loss of life because [of] the means of entry,” he said, adding that “the exits were blocked.” According to ABC13, in addition to the club’s overcapacity, about 200 people were waiting outside the venue with the hopes of getting in.

The event occurred just days after Meek Mill and Bow Wow faced criticism for performing at a packed-out show in Houston as well. Video showed a room filled with maskless partygoers, which made the rounds on social media.

Trey Songz and Fabolous now join names like Mulatto, DaBaby, and Chase Rice as artists who have faced criticism by holding packed events during the pandemic.

You can read fans’ thoughts on their event below.

(via ABC13)

Meek Mill and Trey Songz are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Tags: ,

Around The Web

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
×