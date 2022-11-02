The $20 million sexual assault lawsuit against Trey Songz filed by an anonymous woman earlier this year has been officially dismissed, according to Rolling Stone. According to Trey’s lawyers, the statute of limitations on the alleged incident, which supposedly took place in 2016, had already passed; as the Jane Doe’s lawyers failed to issue a rebuttal by October 19, a judge said today that she had no choice but to dismiss the case. According to Rolling Stone, Jane Doe’s lawyer even failed to attend this morning’s hearing and declined to give a statement.

[Trigger warning for description of sexual assault.]

The suit, filed in February, alleged that in March 2016, Jane Doe attended a house party with Songz in Los Angeles, where he invited her to an upstairs bedroom. Once they were there, she claimed that the singer threw her to the ground, pulled her pants off, and anally raped her. The woman said that she went to the hospital, where a test confirmed assault, but that she did not name Trey Songz fearing reprisal. A previous report that she’d voluntarily withdrawn the lawsuit was apparently incorrect.

Earlier this year, Trey was cleared of a separate sexual assault allegation by Las Vegas police, stating a lack of evidence in that case. It’s unclear if that was the same incident of which he was accused by former UNLV basketball player Dylan Gonzalez.

