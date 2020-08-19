Trey Songz Responds To Accusations Of Sexual Misconduct Against Him

Trey Songz is defending himself against accusations of sexual misconduct today after a clip from a recent episode of the No Jumper podcast went viral on Twitter describing a series of unusual encounters with the interviewees. Popular internet personality Celina Powell and her companion (named in the episode description as “Aliza”), who has been a guest on the show multiple times, answered a query from show host Adam22 about “the nastiest things you’ve ever done” and her reply sparked a fierce debate online regarding consent and coercion.

Powell’s friend reveals that she was urinated on by a celebrity, but that she hadn’t given prior consent. With some light prompting from Powell, she admits that it was Trey Songz and describes how it wound up happening. But it’s the description of the rest of their encounter that seems to be drawing the most attention. “I think he’s a psycho,” she says. “He took my phone and my purse away for a whole day. He held them over the balcony like, ‘Bitch, if you try to leave, I’ll drop this sh*t.” Adam asks for clarification, and Aliza shares that she asked when she could leave and received no answer from Songz.

It’s crazy that when Keke Palmer raised similar allegations against Trey Songz y’all were real quiet but when two white IG models talk about it now yall concerned?? Im convinced y’all really hate black women.

To all you grown women in Trey Songz’s comments sharing screenshots of you texting that girl’s number and starting to harasss her, shame on you. And that’s exactly what he wants you to do. — AGD. (@TheLexGabrielle) August 19, 2020

Imagine Trey Songz stealing your phone, holding you hostage, AND peeing on you without consent everybody’s just like “well what’d you expect? You’re a slut” you guys are idiots — Muse (@TheTaylorPerrin) August 19, 2020

Trey Songz pull those screenshots fast and the only thing it proved is him allowing white hoes to call him nigga. — Black $upremacist. (@CantGuardMike24) August 19, 2020

Trey Songz got way too many allegations about him and his behavior to be taken lightly. That’s why it was so weird when y’all got mad that folks were raising an eyebrow at HIM for being that old, with SEVERAL allegations, hanging around Megan and Jordyn like that. — Batteries+ Supervisor (@Blike_Dante) August 19, 2020

Many observers have pointed out that this could constitute kidnapping and coercion on Songz’s part, as well as criticizing him for the surprise golden shower. Songz himself logged into his account to defend himself, sharing screenshots of conversations between himself and the woman and writing, “Y’all stay ready to believe a bird.” He followed up with a longer tweet reading, “I usually stay quiet on this but I feel that in many ways the movement to fight for the women who actually have suffered harassment and abuse on various levels, has been hijacked by those who find it convenient for themselves to come up as they seek to destroy someone’s life.”

Y’all stay ready to believe a bird. pic.twitter.com/UgQIk8Ne1f — Trey Songz (@TreySongz) August 19, 2020

I usually stay quiet on this but I feel that in many ways the movement to fight for the women who actually have suffered harassment and abuse on various levels, has been hijacked by those who find it convenient for themselves to come up as they seek to destroy someone’s life. — Trey Songz (@TreySongz) August 19, 2020

He also shared another set of screenshots — with an unidentified number clearly visible, so we won’t be sharing here — writing, “I brush it off everytime but once you have an allegation no matter it’s true weight in validation, it’s now happened once and to some will be believable from that moment forward. None of that happened.” He then called back to a previous allegation against him, insinuating that the alleged victim in that case only accused him to swindle money out of him via court case.

Y’all remember Jane Doe claimed I sexually assaulted her in Miami? She wants me to pay for her therapy and the rest of her school cause of “all the trauma she’s been through.” Pls read pic.twitter.com/J55qTJ4g0K — Trey Songz (@TreySongz) August 19, 2020

He ended his defense by writing, “You will choose 2believe what you want. I’ve been focusing my energy and time on good things and I know the Devil wants my soul more now than ever. Ima keep my head high and push forward. If you holdin me down in these moments I preciate that.” Meanwhile, Powell issued her own responses on Twitter, accusing him of giving her the same treatment and of “paying bitches off for doing them foul as f*ck.”