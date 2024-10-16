The 2024 BET Hip-Hop Awards were filled with flower giving. One of the rap legends receiving their flowers include Trina.

On the heels of the release of the “Here We Go Again” rapper’s autobiography she hit the stage to perform a medley of her cultural impactful tracks including “Baddest B*tch,” “B R Right,” “Look Back at Me,” and “Nann.” But as an ode to her Dade County upbringing, Trina brought out her God-daughter and fellow rapper Yung Miami to perform “Pull Over!”

Although Yung Miami’s Caresha Please podcast has returned in full effect, and she was a special guest during Usher’s Past Present Future Tour, the cameo at marked her first performance since indictment against her on-and-again-off-again boyfriend Diddy into which she has reportedly been looped.

On stage dressed in a costume honoring Trina’s original look, Yung Miami let it all hang. The rapper didn’t mess a beat as she paid tribute to her Godmother. Between her public spat with former City Girls mate JT and the sea of lawsuit against her ex-boyfriend Diddy, fans poured out their support across platforms such as X (formerly known as Twitter).

Watch Trina’s performance at the 2024 BET Hip-Hop Awards featuring Yung Miami above.