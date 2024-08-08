Sean “Diddy” Combs has been at the center of horrific allegations since late last year. Yung Miami was implicated in Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones Jr.’s civil lawsuit filed against Diddy in February — claiming Yung Miami was among Diddy’s paid sex works and had brought Diddy pink cocaine.

In March, Yung Miami vehemently denied any involvement in providing drugs to Diddy, and she just as vehemently denied that Diddy had ever paid her for their relationship.

On Thursday night, August 8, Yung Miami will address the Diddy allegations in depth with the return of her Revolt talk show Caresha Please. Yung Miami teased the episode on Instagram, writing, “This wasn’t easy, My Truth, My side, MY STORY But I’m ready for the smoke! TONIGHT @ 8pm EST on @REVOLTTV #CareshaPlease”

In the accompanying teaser clip, Yung Miami is interviewed by Saucy Santana, who asks why Yung Miami didn’t speak when allegations first started coming to light against Diddy. Yung Miami takes deep breaths and says through tears, “I said I was gonna stand on my truth.” Saucy Santana also asks about her experience dating Diddy and encourages her to open up more about it all.

Rumors sparked around Diddy and Yung Miami in 2021, and Diddy helped Yung Miami announce Caresha Please in June 2022. The two had been romantically linked, whether rumored or real, since then.

Diddy had served as chairman of Revolt, but he stepped down following Cassie’s lawsuit in November and sold all of his shares earlier this year.