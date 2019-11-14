“Can’t Stop The Feeling!” was a huge hit for Justin Timberlake, and that song comes courtesy of the 2016 Trolls movie. The full film soundtrack, of which Timberlake was the executive producer, was also a success, as it peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart. Now the release of Trolls World Tour is near — the film hits theaters on April 17, 2020 — and Timberlake is also set to executive produce this soundtrack.

The movie’s voice cast is filled with music stars — aside from Timberlake, the movie features Ozzy Osbourne, Anderson .Paak, George Clinton, Mary J. Blige, Kelly Clarkson, Icona Pop, and J Balvin. As Billboard notes, the soundtrack will also include contributions from some artists who aren’t in the movie, like SZA and Chris Stapleton.

Trolls World Tour (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) is set to drop ahead of the movie, in March 2020. There is no confirmed tracklist for the album yet, but pre-order links indicate that the album will have 20 tracks. Timberlake produced the soundtrack alongside composer/producer Ludwig Göransson, the Grammy and Oscar winner who is known for his work with Childish Gambino, and on movies and TV shows like Black Panther and Atlanta.

Trolls World Tour (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) is out 03/30/2020 via RCA. Pre-order it here.

Some artists mentioned are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.