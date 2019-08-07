Tyler, The Creator Is No Longer Banned From New Zealand

Getty Image

Back in 2014, Tyler The Creator and the rest of Odd Future were banned from entering New Zealand, as Immigration New Zealand said at the time, “Odd Future has been deemed to be a potential threat to public order and the public interest for several reasons, including incidents at past performances in which they have incited violence. In one instance, a police officer was hospitalized following a riot incited by Odd Future.”

Five years later, Tyler’s New Zealand ban has been lifted, according to New Zealand publication Stuff. This news comes shortly after the announcement that Tyler will be headlining Bay Dreams, the country’s biggest music festival, in January 2020.

One country Tyler will probably not be visiting soon, though, is Sweden. Following ASAP Rocky’s arrest, he tweeted, “no more sweden for me, ever.”

Tyler recently shared his thoughts about the early portion of his career, telling Zane Lowe he wishes he had approached his first few albums differently: “If it was sixty or sixty-five percent cool, it was thirty-five percent of ‘Dammit Tyler, just shut the f*ck up. I didn’t realize I should stop yelling on songs till I was 24. I was like, ‘Why the f*ck didn’t y’all tell me to stop f*cking yelling all the damn time?'”