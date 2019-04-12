Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Broken Circles/Bella Union

It has been reported that 99 percent of all music streaming activity comes from just 10 percent of all available songs, meaning that the most popular tracks are pretty much all most people listen to. Even if those reported numbers aren’t completely accurate, that still feels true. That’s great for those artists, but what about everybody else? What about the folks who don’t have as much promotional firepower in their arsenal but are still releasing terrific material that ought to be heard? Well, this is my small attempt to help level that disparity: A list of this week’s finest indie albums that you may not have heard, or even heard of.

There were some solid releases this week, like some gorgeous dream pop and a project very directly inspired by 19th-century classical music, so check it all out below.

Lowly — Hifalutin

The Danish group is a band that’s unafraid to try things. Fortunately for them, experimentation works out more often than it doesn’t. “Stephen” sounds like 2019’s answer to Blonde Redhead, with its rhythmic indie foundation. “Baglaens” has hints of trip-hop. It’s an album built on exploration, and consequently, is one worth exploring.

Teen Body — Dreamo

The new album is called Dreamo, and that’s a supremely appropriate title. There are definitely some hazy sounds going on here, like on the relaxing title track. Beach House is a bit of a cliche comparison at this point, but it’s also an unavoidable and favorable one. Effective dream pop can create worlds for you to get blissfully lost in, and that’s precisely what’s happening here.