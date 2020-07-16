On the latest episode of UPROXX Sessions, LA-based, San Diego-raised emo rapper Brennan Savage taps in for a melancholy performance of his song “From A Lonely Place” with guitarist Nedarb. Savage (his real name) was a longtime friend of the late Lil Peep and projects a similar vibe as he sings about social anxiety, introversion, and the contradiction between those feelings while still desiring human connection.

“From A Lonely Place” is the title song from Brennan Savage and Nedarb’s April EP of the same name. The two are frequent collaborators, working together since the 2016 advent of SoundCloud, where they built a following using the fuzzy, grunge-influenced style that peaked in late 2017 shortly before the death of Lil Peep from a drug overdose.

Savage and Nedarb’s performance is decidedly lower-key than prior entries from the likes of Guapdad 4000, Yella Beezy, and 1TakeJay, falling more in line with appearances from Lil Aaron and Horse Head.

