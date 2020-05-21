Indiana-bred emo rapper Lil Aaron stops by The Bathroom for an intense performance of his new song “BADSIDE” on this week’s episode of UPROXX Sessions. Picking where Horse Head left off last week, Aaron turns up the aggression on the introspective crooning provided by his predecessor, switching out the melancholy acoustic guitar for an aggressive, hard-driving electric one as he growls and threatens his way through the bristling track, warning listeners that they don’t want to see his “bad side.”

Aaron is remarkably established even at the relatively young age of 25. He’s written songs with superstars like Liam Payne, Lizzo, and Selena Gomez, and is a member of the alt-rap group Boyfriendz with Lil Lotus and SMRTDEATH. Among his other collaborative partners are a name that might be familiar to fans of his aggressive style of punk rock-influenced singsong rap: Rico Nasty, with whom he worked on 2018 single “Rockstar Famous.”

Watch Lil Aaron’s performance of “Badside” above.

UPROXX Sessions is Uproxx’s new performance show featuring the hottest up-and-coming acts you should keep an eye on. Featuring creative direction from LA promotion collective, Ham On Everything, and taking place on our “bathroom” set designed and painted by Julian Gross, UPROXX Sessions is a showcase of some of our favorite performers, who just might soon be yours, too.