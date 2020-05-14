This week’s episode of UPROXX Sessions takes a turn from the pattern previously established by Yella Beezy, Eddy Baker, and idontknowJeffery thanks to Horse Head, who brings an acoustic vibe to his set with his guitar and the lovelorn trap ballad, “Numb,” originally released in 2014 with a sample from Canadian rock band Silverstein.

Horse Head, a member of Lil Peep’s GothBoiClique, comes from Los Angeles and first built his buzz with tracks like “Cry Love,” “Digi Dash,” and “True Blue.” Naturally, he received his biggest boost from his “Girls” collaboration with Lil Peep off the late emo rapper’s 2016 album Hellboy. Like other members of the clique, Horse Head croons his way through moody tunes inspired in equal parts by SoundCloud and Kurt Cobain. He’s also an accomplished producer, creating a series of beat tapes on his own a few years ago.

Watch Horse Head’s forlorn performance of “Numb” above.

