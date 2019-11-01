Music

A New Posthumous Lil Peep Album, ‘Everybody’s Everything,’ Will Be Released This Month

Later this month, the Lil Peep documentary Everybody’s Everything is set to hit theaters. It turns out that the film will also be accompanied by a new posthumous Peep album of the same name, which is set to arrive on the same day the film debuts in theaters: November 15. The 19-track album includes multiple songs featuring collaborators Lil Tracy and Gab3, as well as Rich The Kid, Era, and Ilovemakonnen.

There’s also a trailer for the album, and it features some of Peep’s collaborators speaking about him. Producer Betteroffdead says, “He’s just a genius. I don’t see anyone work that fast.” Gab3 also offers, “Peep’s probably the most talented musician I’ve seen work in the studio,” and Dylan Ross adds, “He just kind of unlocked this formula for writing the perfect pop song.”

Watch the album trailer above, and find the Everybody’s Everything album art and tracklist below.

Columbia

1. “Liar”
2. “Aquafina” feat. Rich The Kid
3. “Ratchets” feat. Lil Tracy
4. “Rockstarz” feat. Gab3
5. “La To London” feat. Gab3
6. “Fangirl” feat. Gab3
7. “Text Me” feat. Era
8. “Princess”
9. “Moving On”
10. “Belgium”
11. “When I Lie”
12. “I’ve Been Waiting” feat. Ilovemakonnen (Original Version)
13. “Live Forever”
14. “Ghost Boy”
15. “Keep My Coo”
16. “White Tee” feat. Lil Tracy
17. “Cobain” feat. Lil Tracy
18. “Witchblades” feat. Lil Tracy
19. “Walk Away As The Door Slams (Acoustic)” feat. Lil Tracy

Everybody’s Everything is out 11/15 via Columbia. Pre-order it here.

