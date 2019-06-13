Getty Image

Last night, the St. Louis Blues capped off an improbable stretch of success by defeating the Boston Bruins in a dramatic Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Finals. In January, the team was in last place league-wide, but they managed to really turn things around and become the NHL champions this year.

This season also marked the beginning of a new tradition for the team and its fans. As Forbes notes, Laura Branigan’s “Gloria” has become the team’s victory song over the course of the year, and this came about after some Blues players found themselves in a bar during an off night. The DJ there kept playing the song, which inspired the players to ask the arena to play the song after their wins. Sure enough, “Gloria” became the victory song for the squad and a big part of being a Blues fan this season.

Meanwhile, Vampire Weekend were performing at St. Louis’ Fox Theatre last night, and they decided to celebrate the Blues’ victory by playing a cover of “Gloria.” They actually weren’t the only band in the area who took a stab at the track: Phish were performing at Chaifetz Arena, and sure enough, they also played the song. Cleverly, they also followed it up with a rendition of the Rolling Stones’ “Loving Cup.”

Watch Vampire Weekend perform “Gloria” above, and watch Phish cover it below.