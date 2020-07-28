Despite the speculation earlier this week about one possible lineup for the next Verzuz hits battle, it looks like the next contestants were already on board. Today, the Verzuz social channels confirmed that the next two big names to square off are 2 Chainz and Rick Ross. Their duel will commence Thursday, August 6 at 8pm EST/ 5pm PST on both the Verzuz Instagram and on Apple Music.

“Y’all will see very clear how it makes sense,” Verzuz co-creator Swizz Beats commented on the Instagram announcement. It’s pretty easy to figure out; as two of the more well-known figures of Southern hip-hop, 2 Chainz and Rick Ross are fairly evenly matched in regard to their respective catalogs. In addition, the two rappers have distinctive sounds and approaches to very similar topics — namely, the “luxury rap” style both helped shape throughout the 2010s. Both are also in the de facto Renaissance stages of their respective careers after each underwent a name and label change (from Def Jam/Slip-N-Slide for Ross/Teflon Da Don and from Disturbing Tha Peace for 2 Chainz/Tity Boi) and experienced success after revamping their sound.

They’re also vets of the same era who didn’t blow up until relatively late in their careers, when they began dominating radio with hits like “I’m Different,” “Birthday Song,” “Spend It,” and “No Lie” for 2 Chainz and “Hustlin’,” “BMF,” “The Boss,” and “Here I Am” for Ross. They also have deep bags of standout guest verses to dip into, which leaves plenty of surprises for each to pull their 20-song rotations from. As usual, the winner won’t be one of the contestants, but those of us watching, and hip-hop as a whole.

Tune in 8/6 at 5pm PST/ 8pm EST.