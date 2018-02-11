Getty Image

Forget everything you’ve heard about a Spice Girls reunion tour. Victoria Beckham — a.k.a lover of the little Gucci dress, a.k.a Posh Spice — squashed the buzzing rumors ahead of the New York Fashion Week premiere of her fall/winter 2018 collection. “I’m not going on tour,” said the now fashion designer to Vogue. “The girls aren’t going on tour.”

Not all hope is lost though. Plans for a tour may have been slashed, but Beckham confirmed that the iconic 90s pop number is definitely cooking up some new projects. “There’s something so strong in the message of what the Spice Girls stood for,” Beckham told Vogue. “What is that in the future? What does that look like? We were just bouncing ideas around. Brainstorming.”

When the Spice Girls had their first reunion in 2007, tickets disappeared almost instantaneously (38 seconds to be precise) so whatever the British idols end up doing will be met with a thunderous glee from fans across the world. All five of the members — that include Baby Spice, Scary Spice, Sporty Spice, and Ginger Spice — recently signed a £10 million contract to reunite in promoting projects such as a greatest hits album, TV shows in China, a televised talent show, and various endorsement deals. Girl power forever!