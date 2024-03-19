A Star Wars show from the creator of Russian Doll, what a concept!

Disney+ has released the first trailer for The Acolyte. Created by Leslye Headland (Russian Doll, underrated romantic-comedy Sleeping with Other People), the series follows “an investigation into a shocking crime spree [that] pits a respected Jedi Master against a dangerous warrior from his past. As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems.” You can watch the trailer above.

The cast includes Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto (Jason from The Good Place!), Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss.

The Acolyte is set roughly a century before the events of the earliest Star Wars movie, The Phantom Menace, which “stands out because it is the earliest in the Star Wars timeline that we have ever been in live-action,” Headland told the Dagobah Dispatch podcast. “We are toward the end of the High Republic, leading into George’s prequels, so we are looking at a time period where the Jedi are at the height of their power.” I bet everything’s going to work out just fine for ol’ Ki-Adi-Mundi (whoops).

The Acolyte premieres on Disney Plus on June 4.