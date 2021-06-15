Vince Staples’s New Single Is Called ‘Law Of Averages’ And Drops Soon

After teasing a release date for his comeback single in a somewhat awkward interview a couple of weeks ago, Vince Staples officially announced the new song, titled “Law Of Averages,” on Twitter and Instagram. The art he shared appears to reveal some of the song’s lyrics and shouts out several streets from his hometown, Long Beach.

Staples hasn’t realized a new project since 2018’s FM!, and while he teased The Vince Staples Show in 2019, only two episodes were released with their accompanying singles. The first hilarious misadventure depicted the lengths to which he was forced to go to get a haircut, while in the second, he received life, love, and investment advice from his hero Ray J.

JUNE 18th LAW OF AVERAGES pic.twitter.com/nicDwVQ4ng — Vince Staples (@vincestaples) June 15, 2021

Since then, Vince has popped up occasionally with tracks like “Yo Love” from the Queen & Slim soundtrack, “Hell Bound,” and on features from the likes of Reason, Aminé, Pusha T, and Lil Yachty, but for the most part, the Long Beach native has stayed low key, dropping in on Twitter from time to time to share his witty insights.

But with Killer Mike calling him “beyond gifted” after hearing his upcoming album — one of two Vince plans to release this year — fans are more ready than ever to hear what Vince has been working on in his time away. Fortunately, they won’t have long to wait. “Law Of Averages” is due this Friday, 6/18.