Voodoo Experience’s 2019 Halloween Weekend Lineup Is Led By Guns N’ Roses And Post Malone

06.04.19 55 mins ago

Getty Image

New Orleans is a city with a rich musical history, so it’s natural that its Voodoo Music + Arts Experience festival is a top-rate event fitting for such an esteemed area. The festival has been going on since 1999 now, and with its just-announced 2019 lineup, it shows no signs of slowing.

The top acts tease a poster that’s filled with variety. Headlining are Guns N’ Roses, Post Malone, Beck, Bassnectar, Brandi Carlile, and The National. Now that’s a group of artists that you couldn’t rightfully accuse of sounding like each other. It’s definitely a varied lineup, as it also features Interpol, Bring Me The Horizon, Young The Giant, Sheck Wes, Hippo Campus, Big Wild, Jai Wolf, Denzel Curry, Japanese Breakfast, Elohim, Pink Sweats, The Ghost Of Paul Revere, Liily, and more.

The whole thing is going down in New Orleans’ City Park between October 25 and 26, aka Halloween weekend, so expect even wilder outfits than are usually at a music fest. Tickets are set to go on sale at June 6 beginning at 10 a.m. CT.

Check out the full Voodoo Experience lineup above, and learn more about the lineup, the festival, and how to get some tickets at the Voodoo Music + Arts Experience website. Also find our list of this summer’s best festivals here.

