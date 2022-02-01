Wale Declares He’s Dropping Out Of Broccoli City Festival

Just minutes after the comeback lineup for the 2022 edition of the DMV area’s Broccoli City festival was announced, one of the biggest names on the flyer and hometown hero, Wale, announced he was no longer performing at the festival. Wale, once of the area’s most popular artists and a mainstay of the Washington DC rap scene for years, quote-tweeted a fan’s post about how good the lineup is, responding “I’m pullin out this show.”

I’m Pullin out this show . https://t.co/PVCep1gINu — Wale (@Wale) February 1, 2022

Although Wale has yet to explain the decision, fans have gravitated toward the theory that the rapper — who could arguably be considered one of the first major rappers to put the DC scene on the map, paving the way for future stars like IDK, Shy Glizzy, and fellow Broccoli City performers Rico Nasty and Masego — felt slighted by the fact that 21 Savage, a native of Atlanta, was billed as the headliner instead opposite Ari Lennox, another DMV local hero.

Reactions ranged from fans empathizing with his supposed position to others criticizing Wale’s perceived sensitivity, for which he’s drawn fire in the past. However, whenever Wale has seemed upset about things on Twitter before, he usually shakes it off within a few days. Perhaps that’ll be the case here — after all, the organizers have until May 7 to sort things out.

The disrespect, you’ll get your flowers one day 🤦🏿‍♂️ — Lu (@LuSZN) February 1, 2022

I won’t . I’m convinced I won’t ever but it’s good — Wale (@Wale) February 1, 2022

I don’t blame you — Ty Macasso (@_TyraChanel) February 1, 2022

Im glad people understand . That shit really means a lot to me — Wale (@Wale) February 1, 2022

No. — Simp C (@MadeNChynna) February 1, 2022