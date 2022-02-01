wale broccoli city
Getty Image
Music

Wale Declares He’s Dropping Out Of Broccoli City Festival

TwitterHip-Hop Editor

Just minutes after the comeback lineup for the 2022 edition of the DMV area’s Broccoli City festival was announced, one of the biggest names on the flyer and hometown hero, Wale, announced he was no longer performing at the festival. Wale, once of the area’s most popular artists and a mainstay of the Washington DC rap scene for years, quote-tweeted a fan’s post about how good the lineup is, responding “I’m pullin out this show.”

Although Wale has yet to explain the decision, fans have gravitated toward the theory that the rapper — who could arguably be considered one of the first major rappers to put the DC scene on the map, paving the way for future stars like IDK, Shy Glizzy, and fellow Broccoli City performers Rico Nasty and Masego — felt slighted by the fact that 21 Savage, a native of Atlanta, was billed as the headliner instead opposite Ari Lennox, another DMV local hero.

Reactions ranged from fans empathizing with his supposed position to others criticizing Wale’s perceived sensitivity, for which he’s drawn fire in the past. However, whenever Wale has seemed upset about things on Twitter before, he usually shakes it off within a few days. Perhaps that’ll be the case here — after all, the organizers have until May 7 to sort things out.

Wale is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Topics: #WaleTags: ,
Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The New Albums Coming Out In February 2022
by: FacebookTwitter
The Artists To Watch For February 2022
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
OG Parker Details How ‘No Fuss,’ PartyNextDoor’s First Solo Single In Two Years, Came To Life
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
×