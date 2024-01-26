On the record, co-produced by LilJuMadeDaBeat, Bankroll Got It, and Shawn “Source” Jarrett, Megan is done playing nice with former friend Nicki Minaj .

The girls are fighting: Megan Thee Stallion’s appearance on the Mean Girls soundtrack has reignited the fiery side of the rapper. On her latest single, “ Hiss ,” she’s officially taken the gloves off. While Megan has attempted to stay far away from conflict, her detractors don’t have that same sense of peace; thus, a music beef has been brought to the forefront.

What Did Megan Thee Stallion Say About Nicki Minaj On ‘Hiss?’

Well, nearly the end of the song’s first verse, Megan takes an apparent jab at Nicki’s husband Kenneth Petty’s legal matters. “These hoes don’t be mad at Megan, these hoes mad at Megan’s Law,” raps Megan, referring to Petty’s past sexual assault allegations and failure to register as a sex offender in the state of California. “I don’t really know what the problem is, but I guarantee y’all don’t want me to start / B*tch, you a p*ssy, never finna check me / Every chance you get, bet your weak ass won’t address me / B*tches swear they G, but the G must stand for goofy.”

Shortly after the record was released, Nicki took to Instagram Live to preview a snippet of her response diss track.

OOP! Nicki Minaj quickly responds to the shots Megan Thee Stallion threw on her newly released "HISS" by teasing a diss song and liking tweets of Meg being shot. “The btch fell off, I said get up on your good foot… you have 3 Grammys and you have to learn how to rap on beat.” pic.twitter.com/O5bXjcIc6b — Rap News HQ (@rapnewshq) January 26, 2024

But apparently, Nicki isn’t the only person Megan turns her pen on. Fans believe the record contains a slew of sharp jabs aimed at her ex-boyfriend Pardi, Drake, and even DaBaby.

Listen to “Hiss” below.

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.